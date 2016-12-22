Regina police search for two suspects after armed robbery

Regina police are looking for two suspects after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

According to police, at around 1:52 a.m. CT, officers were called to the 400 block of Broad Street North for a report of an armed robbery. Police said two masked men robbed the bar at gunpoint then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.