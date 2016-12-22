Blizzard expected to hit Manitoba on Christmas, Boxing Day

WINNIPEG — If an intense Colorado Low develops as expected, high winds and heavy snow will hit southern Manitoba on Christmas and Boxing Day.

The storm will create treacherous conditions for anyone travelling.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of the incoming weather system. It is expected to bring between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow with even higher amounts closer to the international border.

“There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact track of the storm but at this time the latest model guidance suggests that an area of snow, heavy at times, will spread over the southeastern Prairies beginning early Sunday morning,” the statement said.

It is expected the storm will also bring strong winds which will cause reduced visibility because of blowing snow. If that happens it will create possible blizzard conditions.

Environment Canada is urging anyone planning to travel over the Christmas weekend to monitor weather forecasts before heading on to the roads.

