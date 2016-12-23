Saskatoon civic services and facility hours for the holiday season

Here are the civic services, facilities hours and closures for the City of Saskatoon during Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day on Dec. 26, Dec 27 and Jan. 2, 2017, respectively.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required on Dec. 26 only. Drivers must move their vehicles within the time period shown on meters.

READ MORE: How to pick the perfect Christmas tree

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Landfill: Regular hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT.

Garbage and recycling collection: Will take place as scheduled.

Civic Conservatory: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Christmas Day when it is closed.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with regular Sunday/holiday service.

Access Transit: Will operate with regular holiday service from 8:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Regular hours of operation.

Saskatoon Field House: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All fitness classes and child minding are cancelled but there will be a holiday fitness class from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes and child minding are cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All fitness classes are cancelled.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes are cancelled.

Shaw Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes and child minding are cancelled.

Terry Fox Track in the SaskTel Sports Centre: Closed.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.