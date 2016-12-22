Boil water advisory issued in Truro, N.S.

The Town of Truro is currently under a boil water advisory, while officials investigate a possible case of E. coli.

Andrew MacKinnon, director of Public Works, said one of 16 water samples in the town recently showed E. coli.

“With E. coli, you have to air on the side of caution,”MacKinnon said. “E. coli is taken very serious.”

Residents are advised to boil all water for at least one minute before use. That includes using it for drinking, preparing infant formulas, preparing juices and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, dental hygiene or any other activity that requires human consumption.

The water utility says it’s doing all it can to determine the cause of the problem and to remedy it as quickly as possible.

MacKinnon said this is the first time a water sample in Truro has turned up E. coli. Nearly two decades ago, the town had one bad bacteria sample, but it turned out to to be a problem with a water filter.

The Nova Scotia Departments of Environment and Labour and the Medical Officer of Health are also monitoring the water quality closely and say they are working in close consultation with the town.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The earliest the advisory may be lifted is Saturday. That’s because officials say they need two consecutive good water samples, which need to be taken 24 hours apart.

