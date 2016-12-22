Edmontonians potentially exposed to Hep A at coffee shop

Alberta Health Services is warning customers of an Edmonton coffee shop that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

AHS said it has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a worker at the Second Cup at 8902 149 Street.

It said patients who were at the location and consumed food or drink on December 17 and 18 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. may have been exposed.

“While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection,” said Dr. Christopher Sikora, Medical Officer of Health, Alberta Health Services – Edmonton Zone.

“As a precaution, anyone who consumed food or drink at this location is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms until Feb. 6, 2017, and take advantage of getting immunized as a way to prevent illness.”

Hepatitis A is a liver infection that is caused by a virus. It is spread through direct contact with an infected individual as well as indirectly through contaminated food or water. If an infected individual does not properly wash their hands after using the washroom, the virus can be transmitted through food and beverages prepared by him or her.

AHS said illness can occur within 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus; however it usually appears within 28 to 30 days.

Symptoms include tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting as well as abdominal pain and fever. Individuals may also experience dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stool and the yellowing of eyes and skin.

Individuals who develop symptoms are being asked to contact Health Link at 811.

The Second Cup location has been cleaned, inspected and approved as safe to operate by AHS Environmental Public Health inspectors.

Hepatitis A can be prevented through immunization. Drop-in immunization clinics for those potentially exposed will be held at the East Edmonton Health Centre at 7910 112 Ave. at the following times: