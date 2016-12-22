WATCH: Man permanently injured after bottle smashed in face during Ontario bar fight

A 51-year-old man suffered permanent damage to his eyesight after a bottle was smashed in his face when he tried to help someone during a bar fight in Newmarket, Ont., and police have released video of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspect.

York Regional Police responded to a report of a fight at a bar in the Davis Drive and Main Street South area on Oct. 10 around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from serious injuries stemming from a fight that occurred in the parking lot in front of the bar.

During the fight, police said a male suspect smashed a beer bottle directly into the man’s face. He then fled the area before police arrived.

Police said the the suspect had hidden the bottle underneath his jacket in the “particularly violent” incident.

Const. Laura Nicolle said the victim suffered “life-altering” injuries to his face and that his vision was permanently affected.

“The victim was going to help someone that he thought was injured and it seemed like a bit of a misunderstanding,” she said.

“The suspect got aggressive and into a verbal altercation with the rest of them and ultimately smashed a bottle into the victim’s face.”

Police released surveillance video footage and a still image of the suspect after investigators said they had “exhausted all leads” and are now seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described by police as a white male with a heavy build, standing 5’10” to 6’0″ and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt, pants and holding a green jacket.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.