Calgary favourite Peters’ Drive-In makes travel blog’s list of ‘best burgers from around the world’

Local favourite Peters’ Drive-In has been dubbed one of the “21 best burgers from around the world” according to an American travel website.

Peters’ Drive-In is pictured in the article with a photo from Doug Mcleod (a developer at Matador Network) and described as: “A favourite stop for local Calgarians. Pretty good burgers at a good price with picnic bench seating in back.”

Co-owner Joanne Rowe said her restaurant was named “best burger in Canada” in the early 1970s and was very pleased with the latest “high praise.”

“We do get a lot of tourists, people from out of town, whether it be from Edmonton, surrounding areas or whether it be from out of province or even out of country,” Rowe said. “And of course we have a very strong local following…our success is due in no small part to that.”

The article’s author, Amelia Hagen, describes herself as a “cross-cultural observer” who has travelled over 80 countries and published the post on Matador on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Matador is a media company ranked as one of the top consumer travel media sites.

#TBT to my first time at @PetersDriveIn. A cheeseburger & choc mint milkshake would be so good right now #nom pic.twitter.com/8N13cL1QGq — Blair Kesteven (@BlairKesteven) August 4, 2016

Hagen has just over 400 followers on Twitter, where her bio reads: “American adventurer, event organizer, MBA, TEDx speaker.”

“Living abroad for so long has really made me come to appreciate a darn good burger no matter where I am,” she wrote. “Whether you’re an expat-immigrant, a picky eater, or like Ron Swanson, enjoy a little beer every now and again, here’s a burger trail you’ll want to follow.”

Four of the chosen burger spots are in the United States, three from Italy and two from Australia.

The other Canadian restaurant listed is Big Wheel Burger Inc. in Victoria, B.C.

Check out the full list here to see the other choices from countries including Puerto Rico, Singapore, Mexico, Japan, and Russia.