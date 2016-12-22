Two charged in Prince Albert, Sask. drug bust

Two people will be in court next month following a drug bust in Prince Albert, Sask.

The bust was made Tuesday by members of the Prince Albert combined forces special enforcement unit and the integrated street enforcement team.

READ MORE: 60 people arrested, 443 charges laid in Regina drug investigation

Police said they seized 1,380 grams of marijuana, 43 grams of cannabis resin and five marijuana plants during a search of a home in the 1300-block of 4th Street East.

Two brass knuckles and over $12,000 in cash were also seized.

Alexander Johnson, 28, is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and possessing the proceeds of crime.

Megan Johnstone, 26, is charged with possession of marijuana and cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: $100K in drugs seized by police in Swift Current, Sask. bust

Both Prince Albert residents have been released from custody and will make their first court appearance on Jan. 10, 2017.