December 22, 2016 10:21 am

Murder charge laid in Saskatchewan First Nation suspicious death

Man charged with first-degree murder in suspicious death on the Big Island Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

Pierceland RCMP has charged a man with murder in a Saskatchewan First Nation suspicious death.

Police were as the Big Island Lake Cree Nation concluding a theft investigation early Tuesday morning when the body of Jordan Sandfly, 28, was found outside.

The cause of death has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Thursday in Regina.

Anthony Mitsuing, 32, who is from the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Mitsuing is scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Loon Lake provincial court.

Police said Sandfly and Mitsuing were known to each other.

Big Island Lake Cree Nation is approximately 395 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

