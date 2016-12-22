Halifax police arrest man in late night break and enter

Halifax police have arrested a man in connection to a Wednesday night break and enter.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Leppert Street at 10:42 p.m. to a break and enter in progress.

Police say an 86-year-old woman was with her friend in an apartment when a man wearing a mask entered, went to the bedroom and demanded money.

The woman gave the man some cash. He then left the apartment. The woman and her friend were not injured and police say neither person knew the man.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed the man headed westward when he left the apartment and the K-9 unit tracked a scent to the Mumford bus terminal. Police were eventually able to arrest a man matching the suspect’s description without incident at 12:38 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street.

A 43-year-old Halifax man is in police custody and being interviewed by members of the General Investigation Section.

No charges have been laid at this time but police are still investigating.