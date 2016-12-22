Assiniboine Park Zoo offering free admission for kids over winter break

WINNIPEG — Winter break is right around the corner and the Assiniboine Park Zoo is offering free admission for kids over the holidays.

Children 12 and under can visit the animals for free, starting Friday, Dec. 23. The promotion runs all winter break, ending January 8.

There will be crafts and winter activities including polar bear keeper talks, horse drawn carriage rides and book mark making.

The zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day.