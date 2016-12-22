Winnipeg
Craft beer loan program cancelled

By

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is cancelling a loan program designed to expand breweries and distilleries.

The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is pulling the plug on a loan program designed to help breweries and distilleries expand.

The $5 million Manitoba Craft Liquor Opportunity Fund was announced in January.

It was designed to give loans up to a quarter of a million dollars, so startups could buy new equipment.

Liquor and lotteries sent out a memo this week, saying the program was no longer within their core mandate, and wouldn’t be going ahead.

