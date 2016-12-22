Three men wanted for assaulting, robbing taxi cab driver in Toronto: police

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying three men involved in a taxi cab robbery in Toronto over the weekend.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call of a robbery around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the Russell Street and Robert Street area.

Police said a taxi driver picked up three men and drove them a short distance when the suspects robbed and assaulted him. The three men then fled the scene.

Surveillance images of two suspects have been released.

The first is described as in his early 20s, between 5’8″ and 5’9″ tall, slim build, small beard, wearing a black coat with fur around the hood.

The second person is described as in his early 20s, 5’10” and with a heavy build.

The third suspect is described as in his early 20s and wearing a grey coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 and Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).