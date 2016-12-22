Edmonton Oilers end the Coyote curse with win over Arizona

Edmonton’s fourth line combined for seven points, Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots and the Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes in regulation for the first time in 26 games with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Arizona had gone 21-0-4 its previous 25 games against the Oilers, including a pair of wins this season. Edmonton jumped on the Coyotes with two goals in the first period and pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second to beat Arizona for the first time since Jan. 25, 2011.

Arizona’s points streak had been tied for sixth-most against one opponent in NHL history.

Mark Letestu had a goal and two assists, and linemate Matt Hendricks had a goal and an assist. Fellow fourth-liner Zack Kassian had two assists for the Oilers, who have won four of five.

Martin Hanzal had a goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored with 6.1 seconds left for the Coyotes, who have lost three straight.

The Oilers got off to a good start in their quest to end the streak against Arizona, scoring midway through the first period.

Letestu had it, one-timing a feed from Kassian to beat Mike Smith to the stick side for his seventh of the season. The Coyotes challenged that Smith was interfered with, but the goal stood after a review.

Edmonton went up 2-0 late in the period on a power play when a shot by Letestu hit Coyotes defenceman Alex Goligoski’s skate, then Milan Lucic’s, and slipped inside the right post.

The Oilers had the Coyotes on their heels to start the second, sending a flurry of shots at Smith. Hendricks scored at the end of it, beating Smith after the puck bounced off the boards out front.

The Coyotes finally showed a glimpse of life on a power play midway through the second, with Hanzal redirecting a shot by Radim Vrbata past Talbot.

Ekman-Larsson scored on a power play in the closing seconds, but the Coyotes didn’t have enough time to score again.

NOTES: Arizona captain Shane Doan played in his 1,499th career game, matching Mike Modano for 17th on the NHL’s career list. … Kassian appeared to have a goal on a wraparound seconds after Hendricks scored, but it was ruled no goal on the ice and upon review. … Edmonton D Eric Gryba was issued a game misconduct for a hit to the head for a check on Jakob Chychrun, who was falling to the ice after being hit by Kassian.

UP NEXT:

Oilers: Close out their three-game trip at San Jose on Friday night before getting six days off.

Coyotes: Host Toronto on Friday night and Dallas three days later.