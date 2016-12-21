Kelowna RCMP detachment commander announced

Kelowna RCMP have announced Insp. Brent Mundle will officially take the reins as their detachment commander in the new year.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, commander of the B.C. RCMP’s Southeast District, in consultation with Kelowna City Manager Ron Mattiussi.

“Brent has done a tremendous job of being in the acting detachment commander position since September,” Haugli said in a press release. “His wealth of operational policing knowledge, coupled with his record of engagement in community activities make him highly qualified to assume this command. I am confident that through Brent’s leadership, the Kelowna RCMP will continue to keep the community’s safety a top priority.”

Insp. Mundle has been with the RCMP for 23 years and has worked in Alberta as well as British Columbia.

He has been the acting detachment commander since the departure of Supt. Nick Romanchuck in September.