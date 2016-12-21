Wisconsin college student off the hook for speeding for tie tying tips

A University of Wisconsin-Stout student got quite a surprise when a police officer pulled him over for speeding, but instead gave him a quick fashion lesson.

The student explained to the Menomonie police officer that he was late for a school presentation and was looking for a friend to help him tie his necktie.

Officer Martin Folczyk asked to see his tie and proceeded to tie the tie for him as he went to get his paperwork.

Shortly after, the knot was tied and adjusted for a second time.

The student was let go with a warning and a complete outfit.

According to WBAY-TV reports, The Menomonie Police Department posted the Nov. 30 dashcam video of the exchange on its Facebook page Tuesday.