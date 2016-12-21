Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

A front sliding down BC will bring increasing cloud on Thursday.

Valley areas will see a low to moderate chance of isolated flurries Thursday afternoon or evening, but mountainous areas will see a moderate to high chance of flurries with the passage of this front.

Behind this system, we will see the partial clearing on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -3 to +3

~ Duane/Wesla