Alberta RCMP search for man charged with kidnapping, extortion of elderly woman

Alberta RCMP have issued warrants for the arrest of a man accused in the kidnapping and extortion of a Drumheller woman. Police said the suspect had previously done yard work for the victim on her property.

Drumheller RCMP said an elderly local resident filed a complaint on Oct. 18 that a man forced his way into her home and demanded money from her back in July.

The victim said she was forced to go to a bank, withdraw cash, then drive the man to a neighbouring community before he let her go.

Darren Guntel, 48, has been charged with kidnapping, extortion, robbery and breaking and entering.

Police are asking the public for help to find Guntel but warn people not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police, Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).