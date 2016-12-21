Rockets Thurkauf to captain Team Switzerland at World Juniors

Calvin Thurkauf has been named captain of Team Switzerland at the upcoming 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship in Montreal and Toronto.

The 19-year-old hails from Zug, Switzerland.

Thurkauf played in the World Juniors last season for Switzerland as well, earning one goal and an assist during the series.

Switzerland will begin the series on Dec. 27, taking on the Czech Republic.

Thurkauf’s Rockets teammate, Tomas Soustal, plays for the Czechs.

Dillon Dube is also playing in the tournament for Team Canada.

That means the Rockets will be without these three players when they host the Kamloops Blazers on Dec. 27.