WATCH: Betting on White Christmas in Vancouver could earn you some cash

You are not the only one betting on Vancouver getting snow on Christmas Day. There are plenty of people out there hoping to cash out on a White Christmas in the city.

Doug Cheng with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation says ‘White Christmas’ is defined as a recorded snowfall at YVR on Dec. 25.

Cheng says with three major snowfalls in Metro Vancouver since the beginning of this month, the topic of snow has been on everybody’s minds.

“We have dealt with the snow quite a bit this year,” Cheng said. “People have shuffled it, driven in it, maybe even complained about it. So we are giving people a quirky and different way to experience the snow by placing a bet.”

Cheng says the odds of a White Christmas in Vancouver keep fluctuating, but as of Wednesday afternoon, they are 29 to 50.

That means a $10 bet will return $15.80 if there is a snowfall on Christmas Day in Vancouver. The same bet in Winnipeg will only return $10.05.

Cheng says for the last three years, novelty bets have been offered to British Columbians by BCLC to give them an opportunity to bet on the so-called ‘water cooler’ topics.

BCLC has also previously offered bets on the outcome of the U.S. election.

“It is a fun way to experience different events that people may be talking about already,” said Cheng.

As to Vancouver weather, Cheng says they expect the interest in betting to peak closer to Christmas Day.

“I think people are waiting closer to Christmas Day and monitoring the weather before getting into the action,” he said.