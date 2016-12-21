Man flown to hospital after Highway 2 crash near Okotoks
A man was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a crash on Highway 2 Wednesday afternoon.
STARS said its crew was sent to the single-vehicle rollover at 1:51 p.m.
EMS said one man was treated at the scene with multiple serious injuries before he was moved into the helicopter.
STARS said the 46-year-old was in serious, potentially life-threatening condition en route to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre.
