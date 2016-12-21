Is Bill Gates the best Secret Santa ever? This Redditor thinks so

The richest man in the world also turns out to be an excellent gift giver, according to a Reddit user who found out her Secret Santa was none other than Bill Gates.

The Redditor, who goes by the screen name Aerrix, posted a gallery on imgur which showed the presents Gates sent her as a part of the Reddit Secret Santa gift exchange.

A spokesperson from Bill Gates’ office confirmed to Global News that the Microsoft founder has been participating in the holiday gift exchange for the past few years and verified Aerrix’s story.

READ MORE: Secret Santa pays off thousands of dollars in layaway accounts at Pennsylvania Walmart

It appears Gates looked at Aerrix’s past Reddit activity to determine her preferences. The 30-year-old Nebraska woman described herself as a lover of “all things Internet and video games” and expressed a specific love for the Legend of Zelda series, Nintendo and Harry Potter.

Gates’ gifts included customized Zelda-themed mittens and a matching set for her dog, an Xbox One Minecraft Edition with special edition controllers, and a Cajun cookbook, because she’s originally from Louisiana.

But she said when she opened a box to find that he had also sent her a classic edition Nintendo gaming system, she “started screaming like a little girl!”

He added a personal touch to several of the gifts by adding handwritten notes and Photoshopping himself into a picture. He said he even went to the popular clothing store Hot Topic to pick out a pair of Harry Potter-themed slippers.

“I’m just blown away by his generosity, which went even further than all these gifts because he submitted a donation to code.org in my name to give more students the chance to learn computer science,” she wrote.

Now Aerrix said she’s just trying to figure out how to send Gates a thank-you note.