2 Calgary men win $500K each in Daily Grand 3 days apart

They may not be jumping for joy in the photos above, but two Calgary residents are starting 2017 with an extra $500,000 in their pockets.

Emmanuel Awuni and James Jewell each won the Daily Grand’s second top prize, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.

They each won $25,000 a year for life and chose to get it in a lump sum payment of $500,000.

Awuni bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 2923 26 Ave. S.W. and won Nov. 21.

Jewell got his at the 7-Eleven located at 40 Midlake Blvd. S.E. and won on Nov. 24.

“I just started shaking after I scanned my ticket,” Awuni said in a statement. “I was shaking so much, I could hardly even fill out the back of my ticket.”

Awuni said he’s putting it in the bank for now as he decides how to spend it.

Jewell said he didn’t think he was reading the ticket properly.

“I drove to a different store and scanned my ticket again; then I gave it to the store clerk to check again,” he said.

“Being able to help my family and put some money in the bank is such a great feeling. I’m able to do that and make my retirement fund a little bigger – it’s just wonderful!”

Lottery tickets can be checked using the WCLC’s lottery manager app, at a local lottery retailer or by phoning the WCLC at 1-800-665-3313.