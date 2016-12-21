Emily Sheane
December 21, 2016 3:14 pm
Updated: December 21, 2016 11:01 pm

Driver in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run sentenced to 4.5 years

P_Baker2 By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: A tearful courtroom apology Wednesday, from a known UN gang associate, asking for forgiveness from the family of a young girl he killed in a hit and run crash. Grace Ke was in the courtroom and has more on the sentencing and reaction from the victim’s family.

A A

Ibrahim Ali was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail for his involvement in a fatal Burnaby hit-and-run incident earlier this year.

The accident claimed the life of 25-year-old Emily Sheane on March 10.

Police said at the time of the accident, a man and a woman were seen speeding in a dark-coloured Range Rover down Willingdon Avenue just after midnight. The vehicle then ran a red light and crashed into a red Toyota travelling on Deer Lake Parkway.

Story continues below
Global News

Sheane, who was driving the Toyota, was killed upon impact. She was coming home from work at Joe Fortes in downtown Vancouver.

A coworker told Global News Sheane had worked there for eight years. She started as a busser and worked her way up to front of house staff. She also did graphic design work on the side. The coworker described Sheane as “artistic, vibrant and always had a smile on her face.”

Ali, a United Nations gang associate, was arrested days later in Creston, B.C. and charged on March 17, 2016 with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and leaving the scene of an accident where the death occurred. The 18-year-old woman that was arrested in Creston with Ali appeared in court on an unrelated matter and was not charged in relation to the hit-and-run.

Following the sudden death of Sheane, condolences poured in for the young woman on social media — many calling her “talented” and “a beautiful person.”

At his sentencing hearing today, Ali said in a prepared statement to Sheane’s family that he was “scared and a coward”.

Ali was then sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail minus time served.

 
Report an error
Crime
Emily Sheane
Gang
Hit and Run
Ibrahim Ali
Unite Nations gang

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News