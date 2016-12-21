Calgary Police Deputy Chief Sat Parhar cleared of wrongdoing: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has cleared Calgary Police Service Deputy Chief Sat Parhar of wrongdoing following allegations of obstruction of justice.

Last year, a formal complaint was made against Parhar, claiming he didn’t act on a report of misconduct in a timely fashion. The allegations date back to an incident in 2013, when Parhar was a superintendent with the CPS.

“The substance of the allegation turned on whether the meeting took place on Feb. 19, 2013, at a location and time described by the complainant, or on a later date as suggested by the subject officer [Parhar],” a Wednesday statement from ASIRT read.

ASIRT said evidence collected, including documentary evidence and GPS data from respective vehicles, provided “unequivocal and irrefutable evidence” that the meeting occurred on July 9, as maintained by Parhar.

“There are no reasonable grounds, nor even reasonable suspicion, to believe on the evidence that the subject officer committed any criminal offence,” a statement from ASIRT read.

ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson said after reviewing the evidence, the allegation against Parhar was unfounded.