Calgary massage therapist Walter Montano-Agudelo charged with sexual assault

Calgary police have charged a massage therapist with sexual assault following an incident that allegedly occurred at Royal Orchid Thai Spa and Massage.

Police said a woman and her husband were getting a couple’s massage at the business, located in the 9000 block of Macleod Trail S.E., on Dec. 3 when the therapist allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Walter Montano-Agudelo, 35, of Calgary is charged with one count of sexual assault.