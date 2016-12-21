Crime
December 21, 2016 2:36 pm
Updated: December 21, 2016 4:40 pm

Calgary massage therapist Walter Montano-Agudelo charged with sexual assault

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Massage therapist Walter Montano-Agudelo, 35, of Calgary has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Obtained by Global News
Calgary police have charged a massage therapist with sexual assault following an incident that allegedly occurred at Royal Orchid Thai Spa and Massage.

Police said a woman and her husband were getting a couple’s massage at the business, located in the 9000 block of Macleod Trail S.E., on Dec. 3 when the therapist allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Walter Montano-Agudelo, 35, of Calgary is charged with one count of sexual assault.

A massage therapist from Calgary’s Royal Orchid spa was charged Dec. 21, 2016.

Tom Reynolds / Global News
Global News