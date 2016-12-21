Canada
December 21, 2016 2:24 pm

Nova Scotia Health Authority seeks help finding missing Dartmouth hospital patient

By

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for help in finding missing patient Michael Chelnick.

Nova Scotia Health Authority
A A

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Chelnick, a Dartmouth hospital patient who has been missing since Tuesday.

Chelnick, 35, is described as a 5-foot-7, 172-pound man with short brown hair with some balding and a light to fair complexion. He was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket when he was last seen.

The NSHA says in a release that the “risk to his well-being” increases the longer he is away from treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dartmouth
Dartmouth Hospital
missing Dartmouth hospital patient
missing hospital patient
Missing patient
missing person
Nova Scotia Health Authority

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News