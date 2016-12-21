Nova Scotia Health Authority seeks help finding missing Dartmouth hospital patient

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Chelnick, a Dartmouth hospital patient who has been missing since Tuesday.

Chelnick, 35, is described as a 5-foot-7, 172-pound man with short brown hair with some balding and a light to fair complexion. He was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket when he was last seen.

The NSHA says in a release that the “risk to his well-being” increases the longer he is away from treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police.