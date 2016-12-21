Weather
December 21, 2016 1:41 pm
Updated: December 21, 2016 3:38 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: Christmas cool down ahead

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Above freezing for the first full day of winter Thursday before a Christmas cool down in Saskatoon's weather forecast. Peter Quinlan has more.

A A

Above freezing for the first full day of winter Thursday before a Christmas cool down.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Winter officially kicked off at 4:44 a.m. CT this morning under clear skies with temperatures back to -14 and wind chill values around -22.

By sunrise, which was around 9:14 a.m. on this shortest day of the year with only seven hours and 43 minutes of daylight, the sunshine had moved in.

Wednesday, December 21 is the first day of winter in Saskatoon.

Clouds rolled in by noon as the mercury rose up to -4 before it shoots up toward the freezing mark later today.

Tonight

We’ll sit under partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures dip back to around -8.

Thursday

The first full day of winter will be a warm one as we slide into the warm sector of a system moving into the north.

Saskatoon sits in the warm sector of a low pressure system swinging into the north on Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

-14 is around what it’ll feel like tomorrow morning with wind chill under mostly sunny skies to start before a few clouds move in later in the day.

Temperatures will shoot up above freezing by a degree or 2 for an afternoon high with a moderate southwesterly wind gusting upwards of 35 km/h.

Friday

The cold front associated with that system will start to slide through on Friday, bringing in the clouds and a chance of flurries.

Cold front sliding through brings a chance of flurries on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

The mercury will start off in mid-minus single digits before dropping back into minus double digits by evening.

Christmas Outlook

The effects of the cold front and an arctic high dropping into northeastern Saskatchewan will begin to be felt on Christmas Eve.

Temperatures will fall through the day from the mid-minus teens down toward -20 under mostly cloudy skies.

A cool down is on the way for Christmas across Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

Then for Christmas Day we should see the clouds clear out and a return of the sunshine as even colder arctic air settles in, further dropping temperatures back into the -20s with an afternoon high around -17.

Southern Saskatchewan could see some snow on Christmas Day with a system sliding by south of the province.

A system sliding by south of Saskatchewan brings a good chance of snow to the south on Christmas Day.

SkyTracker Weather

Boxing Day Monday looks to be mostly sunny as well with a morning low in the mid-minus 20s, feeling like the -30s with wind chill and an afternoon high in the minus teens.

Krista Sharpe took this Your Saskatchewan photo of Mission Ridge Winter Park at Fort Qu’Appelle:

Dec. 21: Krista Sharpe took this Your Saskatchewan photo of Mission Ridge Winter Park at Fort Qu’Appelle.

Krista Sharpe / Viewer Submitted

