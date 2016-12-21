Saskatoon weather outlook: Christmas cool down ahead

Above freezing for the first full day of winter Thursday before a Christmas cool down.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Winter officially kicked off at 4:44 a.m. CT this morning under clear skies with temperatures back to -14 and wind chill values around -22.

By sunrise, which was around 9:14 a.m. on this shortest day of the year with only seven hours and 43 minutes of daylight, the sunshine had moved in.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 is the first day of winter in Saskatoon.

Clouds rolled in by noon as the mercury rose up to -4 before it shoots up toward the freezing mark later today.

Tonight

We’ll sit under partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures dip back to around -8.

Thursday

The first full day of winter will be a warm one as we slide into the warm sector of a system moving into the north.

-14 is around what it’ll feel like tomorrow morning with wind chill under mostly sunny skies to start before a few clouds move in later in the day.

Temperatures will shoot up above freezing by a degree or 2 for an afternoon high with a moderate southwesterly wind gusting upwards of 35 km/h.

Friday

The cold front associated with that system will start to slide through on Friday, bringing in the clouds and a chance of flurries.

The mercury will start off in mid-minus single digits before dropping back into minus double digits by evening.

Christmas Outlook

The effects of the cold front and an arctic high dropping into northeastern Saskatchewan will begin to be felt on Christmas Eve.

Temperatures will fall through the day from the mid-minus teens down toward -20 under mostly cloudy skies.

Then for Christmas Day we should see the clouds clear out and a return of the sunshine as even colder arctic air settles in, further dropping temperatures back into the -20s with an afternoon high around -17.

Southern Saskatchewan could see some snow on Christmas Day with a system sliding by south of the province.

Boxing Day Monday looks to be mostly sunny as well with a morning low in the mid-minus 20s, feeling like the -30s with wind chill and an afternoon high in the minus teens.

Krista Sharpe took this Your Saskatchewan photo of Mission Ridge Winter Park at Fort Qu’Appelle:

