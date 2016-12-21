Crime
December 21, 2016 1:33 pm

Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Kennedy Street

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s 24th homicide this year.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with serious injuries due to an apparent stabbing. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died of his injuries Wednesday morning.

The police are continuing to investigate.

Police ask anyone with further information to contact investigators 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

 

