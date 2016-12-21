Crime
December 21, 2016 2:09 pm
Updated: December 21, 2016 9:27 pm

Mississauga man convicted on human trafficking-related charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

York Regional Police say Patryck Ellis is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30 for a sentencing hearing.

Nathalie Madore / The Canadian Press
A A

NEWMARKET, Ont. – A 28-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man has been found guilty of several offences arising from a human trafficking-related investigation.

York Regional Police say a Newmarket, Ont., jury found Patryck Ellis guilty of procuring a person to have illicit sexual intercourse, procuring a person to become a prostitute, exercise control, direction or influence over a person, and assault.

Ellis was arrested on Jan. 21, 2015, after a victim sought assistance from the police to exit the sex trade.

Police say Ellis is to appear in court on Jan. 30 for a sentencing hearing.

Global News

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Human Trafficking
Human Trafficking Mississauga
Toronto crime
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News