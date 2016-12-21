Mississauga man convicted on human trafficking-related charges

NEWMARKET, Ont. – A 28-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man has been found guilty of several offences arising from a human trafficking-related investigation.

York Regional Police say a Newmarket, Ont., jury found Patryck Ellis guilty of procuring a person to have illicit sexual intercourse, procuring a person to become a prostitute, exercise control, direction or influence over a person, and assault.

Ellis was arrested on Jan. 21, 2015, after a victim sought assistance from the police to exit the sex trade.

Police say Ellis is to appear in court on Jan. 30 for a sentencing hearing.