Curbside Christmas tree pickup no longer available in Calgary

Once Christmas has come and gone, don’t try leaving your tree out with your garbage like you used to.

Although the City of Calgary previously picked up dead trees, they will no longer be participating in door-to-door pickup in 2016 as a cost-saving measure. Instead, Calgarians are asked to take their trees to one of 16 temporary drop-off locations throughout the city.

All of the trees collected will be chipped and turned into mulch for Calgarians to use again. The mulch from recycled Christmas trees is available to residents for free from the East Calgary Landfill, while supplies last.

“Calgarians have always been really keen to help us keep trees out of our landfills,” Sharon Howland with Waste and Recycling Services said in a news release.

“If everyone helps by meeting us half way, we’ll still be able to turn the trees into mulch while also saving taxpayers quite a bit of money.”

All 16 temporary tree drop-off locations are open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31:

Lights, ornaments, tinsel, string, garland and tree stands must be removed from trees before recycling.

In addition, Calgarians are asked to not wrap, bag or tie their tree.

For more information about the city’s Christmas tree recycling program, visit calgary.ca/christmastree.