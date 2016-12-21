Vancouver fire crews called to Ronald McDonald House to deal with flooding

A number of residents of Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver had to move rooms Tuesday night when a sprinkler was activated on one of the floors.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Captain Jonathan Gormick says the call came in at 9:23 p.m.

None of the residents were displaced by the water but they were moved while crews dealt with the water.

Gormick says he does not know why the sprinkler on the 4th floor was activated but there did not appear to be any injuries from the incident.