December 21, 2016 12:43 pm

Christina Grimmie’s family has filed a lawsuit against concert venue for singer’s death

By Jordan Appugliesi via ETCanada.com
On June 10, we lost singer Christina Grimmie after she was fatally shot during a concert in Orlando. Now Billboard is reporting that Grimmie’s family filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida against the venue as a result of their daughter’s death.

The family alleges wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distresses against AEG Live. The suit also claims that the company, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the Plaza Live location where Grimmie was shot, held “superficial bag checks” for those attending the concert that night.

Grimmie was shot several times by Kevin Loibl, who committed suicide shortly after. The family is also requesting future support the singer would have been able to provide financially, and damages for their mental pain and suffering.

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine paid the funeral expenses for Grimmie‘s service. Levine was Grimmie’s coach when she competed on Season 6 of The Voice.

