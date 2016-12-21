Alleged drunk driver blames ferret

A Penticton man is blaming his pet for causing him to lose control of his vehicle before crashing into a ditch.

The single vehicle crash happened late Monday night on Highway 97 near Sunoka Beach.

When police showed up, the man claimed that his pet ferret was to blame.

He told police that the animal somehow got underneath the gas pedal, causing him to lose control.

Police say the man appeared to be impaired by alcohol.

The man was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

He and his ferret were given a ride home by the police.

Neither was injured.