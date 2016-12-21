U.S. court sentences Toronto man to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering

TORONTO – A Toronto man convicted in Massachusetts for his role in a drug trafficking and money laundering operation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

U.S. authorities say David Nguyen has also been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

The 40-year-old had pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to distribute ecstasy – also known as MDMA – and marijuana, and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

A statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Nguyen had been arrested in Canada in May 2014 and was extradited to the U.S. in October this year.

The law enforcement agency says from February 2010 to March 2012, Nguyen conspired with others to move MDMA and marijuana from Canada to the U.S.

The agency says Nguyen and a Canadian co-conspirator, Gurshuran Singh, recruited couriers to drive the drugs to Salem, Mass., where another man – Joshua Rabinovitch – then sold the drugs and returned the proceeds to Canada.