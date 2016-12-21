68-year-old woman dies after being hit by truck on Henderson Highway

WINNIPEG — A 68-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a truck on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was crossing Henderson Highway when a Chevrolet Silverado that was making a left turn from Kimberly Avenue hit her.

The crash happened around noon. There are no charges at this time.

The woman passed away Tuesday after being in critical condition since the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate.