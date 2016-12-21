Winnipeg police
December 21, 2016 11:12 am
Updated: December 21, 2016 12:18 pm

68-year-old woman dies after being hit by truck on Henderson Highway

By

Police on scene on Henderson Highway after a pedestrian was struck Sunday.

Chris Stanton/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — A 68-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a truck on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was crossing Henderson Highway when a Chevrolet Silverado that was making a left turn from Kimberly Avenue hit her.

The crash happened around noon. There are no charges at this time.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit on Henderson Hwy, sent to hospital in critical condition

The woman passed away Tuesday after being in critical condition since the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Henderson Highway crash
Winnipeg crash
Winnipeg fatal pedestrian hit
Winnipeg homicide
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News