Canada
December 21, 2016 10:42 am
Updated: December 21, 2016 12:04 pm

Woman suffers ‘grave injuries’ after being hit by transport truck in North York

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

A female pedestrian was struck near Keele St. and Wilson Ave. on Dec. 21, 2016.

Global News
A A

A 19-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with “grave injuries” after being struck by a transport truck in Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue in North York.

The female pedestrian was barely breathing when emergency crews arrived, police said.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.

The age and identity of the woman has not been released.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dump Truck
female pedestrian struck
Keele and Wilson
Pedestrian
Pedestrian Struck
Toronto Ems
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News