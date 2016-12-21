Woman suffers ‘grave injuries’ after being hit by transport truck in North York

A 19-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with “grave injuries” after being struck by a transport truck in Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue in North York.

The female pedestrian was barely breathing when emergency crews arrived, police said.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.

The age and identity of the woman has not been released.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.