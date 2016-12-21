Toronto woman charged after attacking cab driver, stealing taxi: police

A Toronto woman has been charged after police say she was picked up in a taxi and wasn’t able to pay, then attacked the driver and stole his cab.

Toronto police said a 57-year-old man picked up a 24-year-old woman in his taxi in the Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue at 4:41 a.m. Saturday.

Shortly after picking her up, police said the man confirmed the woman had no money to pay and asked her to exit the cab.

That’s when police said the woman then attacked the man, stole the vehicle and drove off.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and the car was recovered by police nearby.

Candese Morris, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery and failure to comply with a recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).