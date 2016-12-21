Pitt River rescue
Couple and 2 dogs rescued from Pitt River after houseboat accident

This man fell into the Pitt River and hurt his ribs.

Bill Cook
Two Pitt Meadows residents are recovering this morning after being rescued from the frigid waters of the Pitt River.

Coquitlam Fire and Rescue crews responded to a distress call on the river early Wednesday morning.

Captain Ray Skucas with his crew, along with the marine unit, responded to the call from a 25-foot houseboat.

The craft had reportedly hit a log and a man on board fell into the river.

He also hit a log and suffered a rib injury. It is unclear at this time how the woman on board also fell into the river but she may have been trying to help the man back onto the boat.

The couple had two dogs on board with them. They were OK and were rescued along with their owners.

Credit: Bill Cook

Both the man and the woman were transported to hospital with mild hypothermia.

Credit: Bill Cook

