Justin Bieber rebuked by PETA for wearing fur coat
Justin Bieber was spotted wearing a thick fur coat for an appearance in Los Angeles on Dec. 19 and animal rights organization PETA has criticized the singer for wearing real fur.
When Bieber was leaving Hyde in WeHo Monday night with the L.A. temperature around 16 C, a TMZ camera operator approached the 22-year-old singer in his car to ask if the fur was real.
“Hell yeah, it’s f***ing real,” Bieber screamed out the window.
“This caveman couture look is a new low for Justin Bieber,” PETA’s Lisa Lange, senior vice-president of communications, told Digital Spy. “Coyotes and other animals trapped for ridiculous coats like this one panic and gnaw at their limbs until a trapper arrives to shoot or beat them to death, often orphaning their helpless babies.
Lange continued: “It’s always astounding to see someone with such great fortune and fame show no mercy for animals who simply want to be left alone to live with their families.”
PETA president Ingrid Newkirk has branded Bieber as “self-absorbed” and guilty of causing “needless suffering” to animals.
In a statement Newkirk said, “I sometimes think that Justin Bieber needs a brain scan, as I suspect his mirror neurons — the seat of empathy — are underdeveloped or undeveloped, given that he acts like a self-absorbed, childish showoff.”
Newkirk continued, “He seems incapable of seeing how his buying habits cause needless suffering to animals, such as baby tigers, baby monkeys, and wild coyotes.”
“Animal groups are tired of having to clean up after him, from the abandoned baby monkey in Germany (now rescued) to the abusive zoo in Canada (now closed) to having to run ads explaining the horrible ways in which animals die for fur,” Newkirk concluded.
This isn’t the first time the Sorry singer has been involved in an incident with PETA. In 2013, Bieber’s pet capuchin monkey named Mally was seized by German customs when the then 19-year-old Canadian pop star failed to produce the required vaccination and import papers after landing in Munich for a European tour. Mally is now looked after by a zoo.
Most recently, Bieber was slammed earlier this year for posing with a chained tiger at his father’s engagement party in Toronto.
The organization sent the singer an open letter, which claims that the tiger came from a zoo whose owner was charged with animal cruelty.
People on social media took the opportunity to ridicule Bieber:
Others tweeted to inform Bieber of the dangers of his fashion choice:
Some people on social media pointed out that One Direction singer Harry Styles also wore fur this week but Bieber was receiving all the backlash:
Bieber and his representatives have not released a statement on the situation.Follow @KatieScottNews
