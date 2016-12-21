Drugs suspected in McKnight Boulevard collision: Calgary police

Police are hoping to determine if impaired driving may be a factor in a late night crash in northeast Calgary.

It happened on eastbound McKnight Boulevard N.E. approaching Deerfoot Trail N.E. at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The two-vehicle collision was minor and no one was injured. However, police said one of the drivers appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

EMS said the suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious condition for reasons unrelated to the crash.

As of 6:30 a.m., no charges had been laid.