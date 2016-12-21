Man shot during Huntington Hills home invasion: Calgary police

Police are searching for suspects in a violent home invasion in the community of Huntington Hills on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Huntford Close N.E. at around 1 a.m.

Police said three people forced their way into the home. At one point, a man in his 20s was shot.

According to EMS, the victim was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious injures. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses to determine what motivated the attack, and said it’s too early to tell if it was targeted.

Police are searching for a black pickup truck spotted fleeing the scene, although it’s unknown if it’s related.

As of 10:30 a.m., no suspect descriptions had been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.