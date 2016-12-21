Crime
Man charged with murder in 2009 shooting death in Toronto

Tevon Mitchell, 18, was fatally shot outside a home in east-end Toronto on July 19, 2009.

TORONTO – A 28-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court today after being charged in connection with a shooting death in Toronto more than seven years ago.

Police say on July 19, 2009, an 18-year-old man died after he was shot outside a home in east-end Toronto.

Police say Tevon Mitchell was a guest at a birthday party that night and had been standing in front of the house when he was shot.

A vehicle was then seen fleeing from the scene.

On Tuesday, Toronto police homicide investigators arrested Christopher Reauz Shaw of Toronto and charged him with second-degree murder.

