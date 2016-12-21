Toronto police seek witnesses in Etobicoke highrise homicide

Toronto police are asking witnesses to come forward with information on the unsolved murder of a 26-year-old man inside an apartment highrise in Etobicoke earlier this week.

Police responded to a medical call around 8:50 a.m. on Monday at 2067 Islington Avenue and located a man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, identified as Faysal Mohamed Hees, was later pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe Hees was involved in an altercation late Sunday evening prior to his death.

“As a result of this argument, we believe that led to his demise,” Det. Leslie Dunkley told reporters outside the homicide scene on Wednesday.

Police said they don’t believe the murder is gang-related. However, Dunkley said Hees was inside his apartment with a group of people at the time of the altercation.

Investigators said there was a stabbing call in the same building the day before, around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and police are looking to see if the incidents are connected.

Dunkley said the apartment building is equipped with surveillance video and officers have spoken to a number of witnesses.

Police have not released any suspect information and are looking for the public’s cooperation.