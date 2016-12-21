Boil water advisory issued for Dorion

A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday for the Dorion sector of Vaudreuil.

The notice was put in place after traces of enterococcus and E. coli bacteria were detected in untreated well water.

The advisory was issued for Dorion residents, just as an unrelated boil water advisory issued Sunday was lifted for Vaudreuil residents.

Officials are warning affected residents to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it.

Water must be boiled for the following:

Drink and prepare beverages

Prepare bottles and baby food

Wash and prepare raw food (fruits, vegetables)

Prepare food which does not require prolonged cooking (can of soup, desserts)

Make ice cubes

Brush your teeth and rinse your mouth

The town also recommends disposing of ice cubes, drinks and foods prepared on or after June 20 with water that was not boiled.

Water can still be used without boiling to:

Wash dishes in hot water

Wash clothes

Shower or bathe (be sure to avoid swallowing the water)

The restrictions will be in place until further notice.

For a complete list of affected streets, please consult the Vaudreuil-Dorion website.