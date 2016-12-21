World
Officers walked into ambush in latest Jordan attack: witness

By Staff The Associated Press

Jordanian security forces are seen on December 19, 2016 during the funeral of victims who were killed a day earlier in an attack at in Karak, a tourist destination, around 120 kilometres (70 miles) south of the capital Amman.

GREFILLAH, Jordan – A witness says that in the latest deadly attack in Jordan, security forces walked into an ambush at a militants’ hideout.

Tuesday’s attack, which killed four policemen, was the most recent in a series of deadly gunbattles in central Karak province that have shaken the pro-Western kingdom.

Witness Rami al-Maaytah said on Wednesday that the man who led the police to a suspected hideout the previous day ran into the house and opened fire on the officers from the roof.

In all, 14 people were killed this week, including 11 members of the security forces, two civilians and a Canadian tourist. Five gunmen also died.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for attacks on Sunday that spurred searches for more suspects, including in the village of Grefillah in Karak.

