Officers walked into ambush in latest Jordan attack: witness

GREFILLAH, Jordan – A witness says that in the latest deadly attack in Jordan, security forces walked into an ambush at a militants’ hideout.

Tuesday’s attack, which killed four policemen, was the most recent in a series of deadly gunbattles in central Karak province that have shaken the pro-Western kingdom.

Witness Rami al-Maaytah said on Wednesday that the man who led the police to a suspected hideout the previous day ran into the house and opened fire on the officers from the roof.

READ MORE: Islamic State claims responsibility for Jordan terror attack that killed Canadian tourist, 9 others

In all, 14 people were killed this week, including 11 members of the security forces, two civilians and a Canadian tourist. Five gunmen also died.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for attacks on Sunday that spurred searches for more suspects, including in the village of Grefillah in Karak.

VIDEO: EU officials offer condolences to victims of deadly attacks in Berlin, Jordan, Turkey