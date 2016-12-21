Laval fire claims 1 victim
A 75-year-old man is dead after a fire in residential building in Laval’s Sainte-Rose district early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to battle the blaze on Bas-Du-Plateau-Ouimet Street around 1:30 a.m. ET.
WATCH BELOW: Raw video shows the scene of a deadly apartment fire in Laval’s Sainte-Rose district
Residents told firefighters they heard noise in the unit where the fire was located.
When crews entered the apartment, they discovered the victim in cardiac arrest. Unsuccessful attempts were made at the scene to revive him.
Officials said there was no working smoke detector inside the residence.
The fire was quickly contained and damage was limited to the one unit.
The blaze was deemed accidental in nature.
