Police investigate East Vancouver shooting

Vancouver Police say a 42-year-old woman is recovering in hospital this morning following a shooting Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a home in the area of East 5th Avenue and Cassiar Street just before 9 p.m. When they arrived they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. BC Ambulance rushed her to hospital where she remains in serious, but stable condition.

Vancouver Police investigators say this is believed to be a targeted shooting and do not believe the public is at risk.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.‎