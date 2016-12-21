B.C. man hopes to find owner of military medal found in second-hand shop

William Strickland has never been a member of the military, but he did work in a Canadian Forces museum for a while.

The experience gave him an appreciation for military medals, which is why he was surprised see a Silver Cross medal in a Vancouver second-hand shop a few months ago.

Strickland doled out $87.50 to buy the medal in the hopes of returning it to its rightful owner.

“It’s one that probably shouldn’t get away into the collector world. Being a Memorial Cross, it’s in memorial of somebody who has died in line of duty to their country,” Strickland said.

The medal, also known as the Silver Cross, is usually awarded to the mother or widow of a fallen soldier.

“It’s not rare to find service medals,” Strickland said. “This particular one is a little more special, in my opinion, because it really shows a true sacrifice.”

The medal offers itself offers a few clues. The name “Szydlowski” is engraved on the back.

“The Canadian Forces Services number, which is on the back, is a more recent one,” Strickland said. “The Queen’s crown on the medal definitely means it’s after World War II.”

So far, Strickland has had no luck.

He has contacted Ottawa but was told he’d have to surrender the medal to them so he continues to search on his own.

“It should find it’s way home,” he said.

– With files from Linda Aylesworth