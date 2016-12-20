Investigation continues after man found in life-threatening condition on Calgary street

Calgary police said a man found in critical condition in the community of Ogden on Tuesday night was upgraded to stable condition Wednesday.

He was found lying in the street in the area of 24 Street and 76 Avenue S.E. at around 7 p.m. after police said he was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the man was the victim of a hit and run, and that the incident was domestic in nature.

The suspect has been identified but no charges had been laid as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police declined to reveal the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim.

With files from Janet Lore and Kim Smith